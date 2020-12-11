Rush Limbaugh on Thursday walked back his comments on the inability for the American left and right to co-exist and whether the disagreement could lead to secession.

“I simply referenced what I have seen other people say about how we are incompatible, as currently divided, and that secession is something that people are speculating about,” said the conservative radio host.

He went on, “I am not advocating it, have not advocated, never have advocated it, and probably wouldn’t. That’s not something — 32 years — that’s not the way I’ve decided to go about handling disagreements with people on the left.”

Rush Limbaugh Suggests Conservative States Are 'Trending Toward Secession'

On Wednesday, here’s what Limbaugh said the following on his radio show: “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking, ‘What in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York?'”

He questioned why Republicans outside of the blue cities would “believe that there is enough of us there” to even have a shot at winning in those areas, but was hesitant to say he actually agreed with the idea that the states should secede. (Note: President-elect Biden flipped five red states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia — due to large turnouts in blue cities).

His comments on “trending toward secession” caught attention Thursday. Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Fox News that talk of secession is “treason” and Limbaugh trended on Twitter.