Russell Brand Performs for Adoring Fans Following Rape Allegations (Video)

Russell Brand fans cheered for the influencer, comedian and alleged rapist in his first public appearance since allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women came to light in an extensive investigation by the Times, the Sunday Times and the U.K.’s Channel 4. The show was part of his “Bipolarisation” stand-up comedy tour.

Early in the night, Brand told the crowd in the 2,000-seat theater, “I love you. I love you. Thank you. There’s some things I absolutely cannot talk about and hopefully you appreciate that I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

Brand performed at Wembley’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, arriving nearly an hour late, according to media reports. The audience was told that he was stuck in traffic. Brand also ended the show early, notably before the airing of the television portion of the investigation into his behavior.

The theater promoted his show with the show’s official blurb reading, “Rules and rule breaking! Democracy and freedom! We reach conclusions from mass confusion by polling the live audience. We want to hear YOUR opinion. After amassing a movement of 25 million people across his digital channels, the Community festival and the live show Stay Free; the cultural and political commentator and award-winning British comedian is back on stage.”

It also recommended the show for those 16 years and older.

One fan who enthusiastically attended the show posted on social media criticizing the paparazzi, writing, “The paps at Russell Brand’s shows are pure scum.”

According to the Daily Mail, one woman at the event held a sign that read, “We stand by you Russell. Stay strong. Stay Free. We love you.” Another fan, according to the Independent, said, “He’s innocent until proven guilty… I think it’s really good of him to continue.”

Brand is next scheduled to play Tuesday at the Theatre Royal Windsor. The show is sold out.