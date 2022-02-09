We've Got Hollywood Covered
Russell Crowe Joins Spider-Man Villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Solo Movie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in the title role

| February 9, 2022 @ 10:09 AM
Russell Crowe (Getty Images) Kraven the Hunter

Russell Crowe (Getty Images)

Academy Award winning actor Russell Crowe has joined “Kraven the Hunter” for Sony Pictures, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in the title role. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic “Spider-Man” villain. J.C. Chandor is directing “Kraven the Hunter.” The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

