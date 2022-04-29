Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth will team for an action thriller called “Land of Bad” to be directed by “Underwater” filmmaker Will Eubank.

The project will kick off principal photography in September in Australia, and Highland Film Group is coming aboard the project to represent international sales rights and present it to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Crowe plays Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a special ops extraction mission in the South Philippines. The field team is joined by Kinney (Hemsworth), a green Air Force JTAC, and the ground mission suddenly turns upside down when the team is discovered by the enemy. With no weapons and no communication other than the drone, Reaper becomes the young operator’s only ticket out.

Eubank co-wrote the script with David Frigerio, both of whom are also producing, including Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures and Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson.

Other producers include R.U. Robot and Highland Film Group, and “Land of Bad” is executive produced by John Stalberg and Cindy Bru. The film is co-financed by Highland Film Group.

“Working with such talented actors as Russell and Liam is a dream come true. They are both incredible performers who will showcase the powerful sense of brotherhood between the two lead characters,” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said in a statement.

“Will and David have crafted a tense and compelling story full of suspense and intrigue. With Will at the helm, we are thrilled to be working with this uniquely talented filmmaker,” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

“I am thrilled to work with Russell and Liam and couldn’t be more grateful to this whole team in helping bring this project to life,” Eubank said.

“I couldn’t be more stoked to be making this timely film especially with my good friend, Will Eubank piloting the ship. I am beyond excited to watch Russell and Liam bring these characters to life. Buckle up,” Frigerio said.

Crowe will next be seen in “Thor: Love and Thunder” with Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, as well as the Peter Farrelly film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

Hemsworth most recently earned an Emmy nomination as an executive producer of “The Most Dangerous Game” and also recently appeared in the rom-com “Isn’t It Romantic.” He’s currently filming Netflix’s romantic feature “Lonely Planet” co-starring Laura Dern.

Eubank most recently directed “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” for Paramount Pictures and “Underwater” with Kristen Stewart for 20th Century Studios.

Crowe is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP (GGSSC); Hemsworth is represented by WME; Eubank is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.