Cannes Names French Actor Vincent Lindon to Lead Jury, Rebecca Hall and Noomi Rapace Also on Board

Cannes has announced its jury for the 75th annual festival next month, naming French actor Vincent Lindon as president of this year’s competition jury that will hand out the Palme D’Or, as well as naming stars Rebecca Hall and Noomi Rapace to the jury.

Of the eight members on this year’s Cannes main competition jury, Lindon, Hall and Rapace will also be joined by “A Hero” director Asghar Farhadi, “Midnight Special” director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, “Les Miserables” actor and director Ladj Ly and “The Worst Person in the World” director Joachim Trier.

Cannes also announced that Trinca’s first film “Marcell” will also be presented as part of a special screening at the festival.

Lindon won Best Actor at Cannes in 2015, and he’s the first French actor to lead the jury since Isabelle Huppert was jury president in 2009. His competition jury will award the Palme D’Or and other top prizes in the Cannes awards ceremony on May 28. Lindon also appeared in last year’s “Titane,” which won the Palme from the jury that was led by Spike Lee.

“It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival,” Lindon said in a statement. “With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow.”