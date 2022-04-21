Cannes Adds 17 Films, Sets Record for Female Directors in Competition

A week after announcing its official selections, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival has added 17 new films, in the process increasing the number of films directed by women in its main competition from three to five.

The addition of “Un Petit Frere” by French director Leonor Serraille and “Le Otto Montagne” by the Belgian team of Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen means that this year’s competition lineup contains five films from female directors, one more than the record of four that was set in 2011 and equaled in 2019 and 2021.

The section now includes 21 films, which means that female-directed films still make up less than one-fourth of the competition lineup at a festival long criticized for its paltry representation of films by women.

The other new competition title is “Tourment Sur les Iles” by Spanish director Albert Serra. Other additions to the festival lineup include Dominik Moll’s “La Nuit du 12” and Emmanuel Mouret’s “Chronique D’une Liaison Passagere” in the Cannes Premiere section, Maryam Touzani’s “Le Blue du Caftan” and Emily Atef’s “Plus Que Jamais” in Un Certain Regard,” Louis Garrell’s “L’Innocent” out of competition and Patricio Guzman’s “Mi Pais Imaginario” and Tiago Guedes’ “Restos do Vento” in Special Screenings.

Four of the new additions are first films, two are documentaries and one is animated.

After being canceled in 2020 and delayed until July in 2021, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will return to its usual May slot and run from May 17 through May 28.

The new additions to the lineup:

Main Competition

“Le Otto Montagne,” Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen

“Un Petit Frere,” Leonor Serraile

“Tourment sur les Isles,” Albert Serra

Cannes Premiere

“Don Juan,” Serge Bozon

“La Nuit du 12,” Dominik Moll

“Chronique d’une Liaison Passagere,” Emmanuel Mouret

Midnight Screenings

“Rebel,” Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Un Certain Regard

“Plus Que Jamais,” Emily Atef

“Mediterranean Fever,” Maha Haj

“Le Blue du Caftan,” Maryam Touzani

“Harka,” Lofty Nathan (first film)

Out of Competition

“L’Innocent,” Louis Garrell

Special Screenings

“Mi Pias Imaginario,” Patricio Guzman (documentary)

“The Vagabonds,” Doroteya Droumeva (first film)

“Riposte Feministe,” Marie Perennes, Simon Depardon (documentary, first film)

“Restos do Vento,” Tiago Guedes

“Le Petit Nicolas Qu’est-ce Qu’on Attend Pour Etre Hereux?” Amandine Fredon, Benjamin Massoubre (animation, first film)