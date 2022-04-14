George Miller, David Cronenberg, Ethan Coen Featured in Cannes Film Festival Lineup

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival announced its 75th anniversary lineup on Thursday morning in Paris, with films selected for the prestigious festival including “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller’s first film since “Mad Max: Fury Road”; “Showing Up,” which finds indie director Kelly Reichardt reuniting with her “Wendy and Lucy” and “Certain Women” star Michelle Williams; and “Crimes of the Future,” a reportedly disturbing David Cronenberg drama whose cast includes Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, who starred in three Cronenberg films between 2005 and 2011, including “A History of Violence” and “Eastern Promises.”

Other films include two music documentaries: “Trouble in Mind,” a Jerry Lee Lewis film by Ethan Coen, and “Moonage Daydream,” an authorized David Bowie work by Brett Morgen.

The 18 films in the main competition include several from Cannes regulars, including the Dardenne brothers (“Tori and Lokita”), Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”), James Gray (“Armageddon Time”), Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Broker”), Cristian Mungiu (“RMN”) and Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”).

Previously, festival organizers announced two other titles that would be part of the official selection: Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the iconic singer and Tom Hanks as his manager, Col. Parker; and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, who will receive a special tribute in Cannes.

The Un Certain Regard section, devoted to films with less visibility than the main competition entries, includes eight films from female directors, including “Beast” from Riley Keough and Gina Gammell.

Surprises include Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis documentary; “The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius’ “Z,” which will be the festival’s opening-night film; “Hunt,” which was directed by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae; and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “Hi-Han,” the first film in seven years from the Polish writer, director, actor and artist.

As has been the case since 2018, Netflix will not have any films in the official selection. The company is welcome to submit its films for out-of-competition slots, but competition films are required to honor lengthy French theatrical windows that are untenable to the streaming service.

The festival will open on May 17 and run through May 28. The dates mark a return to Cannes’ usual May slot after it was canceled in 2020 and moved into July in 2021 because of the pandemic.

This is the list of films announced on Thursday. At the announcement, Cannes General Delegate Thierry Fremaux repeatedly said that additional titles would be added in coming days.

Main Competition

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi

“The Almond Tree,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

“Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis

“Brother and Sister,” Arnaud Desplechin

“Close,” Lukas Dhont

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Broker,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone

“RMN,” Cristian Mungiu

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-wook

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustaee

“Boy From Heaven,” Tarik Saleh

“Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov

“Hi-Han,” Jerzy Skolimowski



Un Certain Regard

“Les Pires,” Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc

“All the People I’ll Never Be,” Davy Chou

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli

“Domingo and the Midst,” Ariel Escalante Meza

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

“Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksim Nakonechnyi

“Godland,” Hlynur Palmason

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smocynska

Out of Competition

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller

“Masquerade,” Nicholas Bedos

“November,” Cedric Jiminez

“Z,” Michel Hazanavicius (opening film

Special Screenings

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen



Midnight Screenings

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-jae

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen

“Fumer Fait Tousser,” Quentin Dupieux

Cannes Premiere

“Non Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb

“Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras

“Nightfall,” Marco Bellocchio

“Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas