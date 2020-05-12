Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Unhinged’ Sets Early July Theatrical Release

Mark Gill’s Solstice Studios is planning to release its first film, a thriller starring Russell Crowe called “Unhinged,” and it plans to do so at the start of July in the hopes that it will be one of the first films people can see if theaters reopen widely.

Solstice Studios has set a theatrical release date for “Unhinged” on July 1, the distributor announced Tuesday. Solstice consulted directly with the National Association of Theater Owners and other theater chains in finding an ideal date, and the idea is that, if they’re able to do so, the release will coincide with theaters reopening nationwide or directly follow it.

“We made this decision after extensive consultation with the National Association of Theaters and leading theater chains,” Mark Gill, president and CEO of Solstice Studios, said in a statement. “Those conversations have convinced us there is a way to meet pent up demand for the theatrical experience safely.”

Also Read: 'True History of the Kelly Gang' Film Review: Outlaw Epic Isn't True, But It Packs a Punch

“Unhinged” is a psychological thriller about a mother who honks at a passing driver (Crowe) but ends up incurring his wrath in a way that goes well beyond “road rage.”

Derrick Borte directed the film from a script by Carl Ellsworth (“Red Eye,” “Disturbia”). Lisa Ellzey is a producer on “Unhinged,” and it also co-stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

Some states like Texas have already allowed some movie theaters to reopen their doors with limited capacity, socially distant seating and staggered showtimes, among other safeguards, but in terms of big studio product, the next major release is Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in mid-July.

Also Read: UK Cinemas to Remain Closed Until At Least July 4, Government Says

Other countries are already laying out plans for when movie theaters can reopen, however in the UK, the government already said that venues such as movie theaters won’t reopen until at least July 4.

“Unhinged” is the first release of Solstice Studios, which launched in October 2018 in partnership with Ingenious Media. Gill, a former president of Warner Independent Pictures, Miramax Films and Millennium Films, leads the company along with production head Lisa Ellzey. The studio develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes feature films in the U.S. on a wide-release basis — generally in the $20-80 million budget range.

Crowe was recently seen in IFC Films’ “True History of the Kelly Gang,” which opened digitally and in some drive-in theaters last month.

Solstice also released the first trailer for “Unhinged,” which you can watch above.