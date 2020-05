Russell Crowe will play a mobster in the thriller “American Son” for Paramount, according to individual with knowledge of the project. The film will based on the 2009 French film “A Prophet” directed by Jacques Audiard.

Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu will direct from a script by Dennis Lehane. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing through the Original Film banner.

Variety first reported the news.