Russell Wilson and Ciara Sign First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has signed Russell Wilson and Ciara to a first-look deal. The husband-and-wife duo will develop both film and TV projects for the studio through their production company, Why Not You Productions.

Russell Wilson is entering his 10th season as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. He is a seveb-time Pro Bowler and made back-to-back Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014. Wilson threw an interception at the 1-yard line in the closing seconds of Super Bowl XLIX the following year in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Ciara is a Grammy Award-winning multihyphenate who has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide. She launched Beauty Marks Entertainment as a platform for her music, media, film, fashion, philanthropy, technology, and entrepreneurial pursuits which includes her recent appointment on the board of leading enterprise Customer Data Platform, Amperity.

Why Not You Productions was founded in 2019.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the couple said. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo – both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”