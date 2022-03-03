Russia-Backed TV Network RT America Shuts Down, Lays Off Staff

The production company behind RT America, the pro-Putin American version of Russia’s RT network, ceased production and laid off most of its staff on Thursday, CNN reported.

According to an employee memo obtained by CNN, general manager T&R Productions, informed staff that “unforeseen business interruption events” were forcing the company to cease production immediately.

Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Production, told employees that this is likely the end of RT America. “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” he wrote.



Earlier this week, DirecTV, one of the only two providers carrying the network in the U.S., announced it was dropping the channel and former “SNL” star Dennis Miller quit the morning show he hosted on the network, “Dennis Miller + One.”

In a declassified U.S. intelligence report from 2017, RT America was mentioned as “Russia’s state-run propaganda machine” that worked as a “platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.”