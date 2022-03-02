Spotify Closes Russian Office and Removes Kremlin-Backed Content From Service

Spotify is the latest media and tech company to stand with Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion of the country, and it has responded by shuttering its office based in Russia and working to remove Kremlin-backed media from its platform.

The Russian Spotify office will be closed “indefinitely,” according to a statement from a Spotify spokesperson, and the streaming service is “providing individual support to our personnel in the region as well as our global community of Ukrainian employees.”

However, the statement makes it clear that Spotify will not disable service in Russia altogether in order to provide Russian residents with the “global flow of information.”

Spotify has though removed content from RT and Sputnik in the EU and other markets, and the rep says that their team has reviewed thousands of pieces of content since the start of the war in Ukraine and restricted the discoverability of shows owned or run by Russian state-affiliated media. Further, the company launched a guide for users to access trusted news platforms.

Spotify also aims to match donations from their employees two to one in support of local humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

