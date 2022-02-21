Spotify’s Biggest Decision After Joe Rogan-Gate: Whether to Police Its Content

by | February 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Mo’ money, mo’ problems. Spotify wants to be just a platform for now, but critics say that will need to change

Spotify’s biggest decision to come may be content moderation as it forges ahead from streaming just licensed music into the more financially rewarding world of podcasting.

In the wake of the Joe Rogan public relations mess, Spotify seems to have decided it’s simply a platform, which may help the company to minimize its responsibility over misinformation and offensive content. But, as other media has proven in recent years, Spotify could be forced to redefine itself as a publisher if it continues to make exclusive talent and content deals, which will organically increase its responsibility to police its content.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

