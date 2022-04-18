Russian Missile Injures 4 at José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen in Ukraine

Four workers at celebrity chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen were injured when a Russian missile struck their site in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Nate Mook, WCK’s CEO, shared a video on Twitter over the weekend showing him in the now-destroyed spot where he previously had picked up meals to deliver (the organization delivers meals in humanitarian crises).

“An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, a missile [struck]. 4 staff were wounded,” he wrote. “This is the reality here – cooking is a heroic act of bravery.”

Mook later shared a photo from a medical facility where some of the workers were being treated for their injuries.

“I want to introduce you to 3 brave staff from @WCKitchen restaurant Yaposhka! Yulia, Liza, and Yulia are in good spirts & recovering in the hospital after the missile attack,” he wrote. “Yulia—next to me – said she’s excited to come back to help feed 1000s once her burns heal. True heroes.”

Andrés also tweeted about the incident saying the “injured are fine, and everyone is ready and willing to start cooking in another location.”