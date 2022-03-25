Russian TV Shows Banned From International Emmy Awards

Russian TV programs have been banned from this year’s International Emmys, the Executive Committee of the International Academy announced on Friday.



“In support of Ukraine, the Executive Committee of the International Academy has decided to bar all programs from Russia from this year’s International Emmy Awards competition. This follows the previously announced action of suspending memberships, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies,” the statement read.

The ban applies to any program that is produced by and/or co-produced with Russia-based companies, and all programs originally made for a Russian-owned channel, network or streaming platform.

The International Emmys were last held in November 2021.

Founded in 1969, The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television programming produced outside of the United States, and it presents the International Emmy Award to programs in sixteen categories, including non-English language U.S. Primetime Program.