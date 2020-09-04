Russo Bros’ AGBO Fantasy Football League to Donate $250,000 in Chadwick Boseman’s Name to Charity

“Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo and their AGBO production company, along with FanDuel, have agreed as part of their annual Celebrity Fantasy Football league to donate $250,000 to charity in the late Chadwick Boseman’s name.

The AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League, now in its second year, brings together Marvel superhero stars (and ESPN’s Matthew Berry, who made a cameo in “Avengers: Endgame”) to compete for a $1 million prize to a charity of their choice, based in part by their standings at the end of the season. And an additional $250,000 of awards based on players’ in-season fantasy competitions on FanDuel will be donated in the memory of Boseman.

People who followed last year’s league know that the weekly public trash talking aimed at their weekly opponents, including this hilariously profane video Ryan Reynolds made at Karen Gillan’s expense, are a treat.

Brie Larson Reveals All the Movies She Auditioned for and Didn't Get, From 'Pitch Perfect' to 'Avatar' (Video)

This year’s participants, along with their benefiting charities of choice, are: Joe Russo (The Arthritis Foundation), Season 1 Champion Chris Hemsworth (Australian Childhood Foundation), Robert Downey, Jr. (Footprint Coalition), Chris Evans (Christopher’s Haven), Karen Gillan (Mikey’s Line), Tom Holland (The Brothers Trust), Anthony Mackie (Stem NOLA), Elizabeth Olsen (The Rape Foundation), Chris Pratt (Special Olympics Washington), Ryan Reynolds (SickKids Foundation of Canada), Paul Rudd (Big Slick/Children’s Mercy Hospital), Pom Klementieff (Time’s Up), Simu Liu (charity to be announced), and ESPN’s Matthew Berry (The V Foundation for Cancer Research).

“This cast is like family. We love doing this together and we’re all delighted to be able to benefit our favorite charities,” AGBO founder Joe Russo said in a statement. “Now we can play in a far more meaningful way thanks to the generous support of FanDuel. Most importantly, it’s an honor to dedicate this season to Chadwick. We all miss him dearly.”

“We have been following these superheroes for more than ten years and have heard about their passion for fantasy football from red carpet interviews, so we knew we wanted to be a part of this passionate fantasy football league,” Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group, said in a statement. “What truly made us step up and be a part of this was the charity element and the fact that this league consists of superheroes on and off screen who have found a way to channel their fantasy football passion into doing some real good in the world.”

Watch Letitia Wright's Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Video)

Russo and Berry also announced the draft order on the AGBO YouTube channel. Elizabeth Olsen gets the fortune of drafting Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey this year with the first overall pick. A newcomer to the league is “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu, and he’ll pick 10th, and poor Chris Pratt is picking last in this brutal, 14-team league. The full draft order is below:

Elizabeth Olsen

Robert Downey Jr.

Paul Rudd

Ryan Reynolds

Pom Klementieff

Chris Evans

Matthew Berry

Joe Russo

Tom Holland

Karen Gillan

Simu Liu

Anthony Mackie

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt

Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday at age 43, made a striking impression in both TV and on the big screen in his too-short time in the spotlight. Nathaniel Ray, "Lincoln Heights" (2008-09) Chadwick Boseman had popped in small TV roles in the early 2000s but he had his first major breakthrough role in this ABC Family drama as a member of the U.S. Army who... ABC Family Graham McNair, "Persons Unknown" (2010) He followed "Lincoln Heights" with a role on a short-lived NBC drama about a group of strangers who find themselves plunked into a ghost town. NBC Jackie Robinson, "42" (2013) Boseman landed his first lead role on the big screen in Brian Helgeland's biopic of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to break into Major League Baseball. He starred opposite... Warner Bros. Vontae Mack, "Draft Day" (2014) Boseman switched sports for his next role, as top linebacker prospect from Ohio State who's considered a safe No. 1 pick for a Cleveland Browns GM played by Kevin Costner. Lionsgate James Brown, "Get on Up" (2014) Boseman left the playing field but returned to the biopic genre for this next project, Tate Taylor's look at the rock legend James Brown. Universal Jacob King, "Message From the King" (2016) In this Netflix film, Boseman plays a South African man who arrives in Los Angeles searching for his missing younger sister -- and then embarks on a vengeance quest in an ... Netflix Black Panther (2016-19) After making an introduction in "Captain America: Civil War," Boseman helped create a cultural phenomenon with the success of 2018's standalone "Black Panther" as the prince of the fictional A... Disney Thurgood Marshall, "Marshall" (2017) Boseman returned to playing famous historic figures in Reginald Hudlin's courtroom drama -- which narrowed its look at Thurgood Marshall to an early case he tried as a lawyer ... Open Road Andre Davis, "21 Bridges" (2019) In this thriller, Boseman plays an NYPD detective in the midst of a manhunt for two cop-killers as he discovers that his fellow officers may be up to shady business themse... STX Entertainment Stormin' Norman, "Da 5 Bloods" (2020) Boseman has a small role in Spike Lee's Vietnam-set drama as the leader of all-Black squadron sent to recover the cargo from a downed CIA helicopter. Though he only appears in ... Netflix

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)