Russo Brothers and AGBO Sign Multiyear Podcast Deal With Spotify

“Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, or the Russo Brothers, have signed a multiyear podcast deal with Spotify.

The directors through their banner AGBO will work exclusively with Spotify on a series of new podcast shows, which will be genre-based, interconnected stories across a slate of multiple podcasts, much like the shared universe stories that the Russo Brothers have come to be known for in their Marvel films. No specific titles or details were provided about the podcasts, but the shows will be scripted content and focus on universe building.

The news was announced by Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content officer, at the company’s Stream On event Monday.

The Russo Brothers are behind “Avengers: Endgame” and most recently directed the upcoming “Cherry” starring Tom Holland.

Spotify has made other exclusive podcast deals recently with people such as Ava DuVernay, Barack and Michelle Obama, Jordan Peele and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently. Spotify as part of the announcement also released a brief teaser of some of the shows currently in the works, including a Batman podcast from David S. Goyer, Warner Bros. and DC called “Batman Unburied.” DC will next explore the stories of characters such as Superman, Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Joker, Catwoman, Katana, The Riddler, Batgirl and Harley Quinn all through audio.

DuVernay’s series is an un-scripted show that will focus on ARRAY’s Law Enforcement Accountability Project, which DuVernay’s company launched after the murder of George Floyd, and the series will analyze high-profile cases of police brutality.

Finally, “Tell Them I Am” is part of the Obamas’ Higher Ground partnership with Spotify, which is a collection of narratives from Muslim voices.

“It’s no coincidence that the world’s best creators are embracing Spotify as a key platform for their podcasts — we have the reach, infrastructure and dedicated teams to take their stories to the world and we’re committed to growing their audience on Spotify,” Courtney Holt, Spotify head of studios and video, said in a statement.

Watch the video announcement above.