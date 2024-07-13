‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to Seek Dismissal After Alec Baldwin Case Collapses

A lawyer for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said that he plans to file a motion to have her involuntary manslaughter case dismissed, following the revelation this week that the prosecution failed to turn over evidence while prosecuting Alec Baldwin, leading to the judge throwing out his case for the manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“We are going to be filing on the same basis on discovery violations which have occurred throughout her case and continue to occur,” Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles told NBC News after Baldwin’s case was dismissed. “Things that I learned today that happened, absolutely shocking.”

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She was the armorer on the set of western film “Rust” who was in charge of gun safety ahead of Alec Baldwin firing a gun that somehow had live bullets in it, killing Hutchins.

The cinematographer was killed during a rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin’s trial was dismissed with prejudice, meaning prosecutors can’t try Baldwin again after it came out that they hadn’t turned over evidence of live bullets to the defense team. However, they may still appeal the judge’s dismissal.

The bullets “looked very similar to live rounds found on the set of ‘Rust,’” prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson said in a Friday night interview. She quit the prosecution’s team after making the discovery on Thursday and having her call for the prosecution to drop the case rejected.