“Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family responded Wednesday to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed being found guilty of manslaughter, saying they are “satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence” found her “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna’s life.”

“Halyna’s parents and her sister have always wanted everyone who is responsible for Halyna’s death to be held accountable,” the statement from attorneys Gloria Allred and John Carpenter, made on behalf of the family, said of the verdict.

“We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions,” they concluded.

Allred and Carpenter represent the parents of Hutchins, Olga Solovey and Anatolli Androsovych, and her sister, Svetlana Zemko.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was the armorer in charge of guns and ammunition on the set of “Rust” when star and producer Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday after less than the two weeks of testimony and under two hours of deliberation from the jury. She was was found not guilty of obstructing justice.

In her closing statement on Wednesday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey flashed “frame after frame” of still images showing blatant safety violations on the “Rust” set, including stunt men pointing muzzles at actors, live rounds mixed in with ammo boxes and bandoliers meant only for “dummy” rounds.

“We end exactly where we began — in pursuit of justice for Halyna Hutchins,” Morrissey told the jury. “This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being, and nearly killed another.”

Facing up to 18 months in prison, Gutierrez-Reed is now in custody and being held until sentencing.

Josh Dickey contributed to this story.