Books written about — and by — Ruth Bader Ginsburg have filled up Amazon’s best-sellers list in the days after the Supreme Court justice’s death.

The second best-seller on Amazon is currently Bader Ginsburg’s “My Own Words,” a collection of speeches and writings she published in 2016. In third place is a 2016 children’s book about the feminist icon, “I Dissent.”

Pre-order’s for “My Little Golden Book About Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” which is set for a Jan. 2021 release, pushed the children’s book up to the seventh spot on the chart while 2019’s “Who is Ruth Bader Ginsburg?” sits at number 12.

Also Read: Michael Cohen's 'Disloyal' Tops Amazon Best-Seller List on Release Day

The 2015 biography “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” is 13th on the list.

The top spot on Amazon is still held by journalist Bob Woodward, whose White House tell-all, “Rage,” was released last week. Politics is the overwhelmingly dominant topic on the list this week — as usual, of late — as Candace Owens’ “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” takes the fourth spot and pre-orders for former president Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” propel it into the eighth slot. “Disloyal,” the tell-all from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, is also still charting as of Monday, coming in at number 10.

Bader Ginsburg died Friday due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.