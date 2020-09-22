Ruth Bader Ginsburg Films ‘On the Basis of Sex’ and ‘RBG’ Get Theatrical Re-Release

In honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, both films made about her life “On the Basis of Sex” and the documentary “RBG” will be re-released in theaters beginning this Friday.

Focus Features and Magnolia are partnering on re-releasing the films for a #ThankYouRuth campaign, and both companies will donate the net proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg back in 1972.

“On the Basis of Sex” and “RBG” will be available at approximately 1,000 theaters nationwide.

Also Read: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 'My Own Words' Skyrockets to No. 2 on Amazon Best-Seller List

Both “On the Basis of Sex” and “RBG” were released in 2018. The narrative feature starred Felicity Jones as Ginsburg in a biopic about her landmark case Moritz vs. IRS that ruled gender discrimination is in violation of the Constitution. “RBG,” directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, featured sit down interviews with Ginsburg and charted not just her famous morning routine but also her journey toward finding a spot on the Supreme Court and her reaction to being a pop culture icon.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice – a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in a statement. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

Also Read: Kate McKinnon Calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'Real-Life Superhero' and 'Robed Crusader'

“From her Supreme Court chambers to her exercise room, what a privilege and a joy it was for us to train our cameras on ‘RBG,’ and capture the story of this feisty, determined, brilliant woman who used her talents to make our world a better place,” West and Cohen said in a joint statement.

Participant, a partner on both titles, will join the distributors on #ThankYouRuth.

Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87.