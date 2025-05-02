Ruth Buzzi, Star of ‘Laugh-In’ and ‘Sesame Street,’ Dies at 88

The five-time Emmy nominee died peacefully in her sleep at home after several years of Alzheimer’s disease

Ruth Buzzi speaks during the 'The Best of Laugh-In' panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Ruth Buzzi, the actress and comedian best known for her time on “Laugh-In,” died on Thursday. She was 88 years old.

The five-time Emmy nominee’s family revealed her passing in a Facebook message on Friday morning, writing that she “died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas. She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease.” As such, the family has also requested that donations be made to Alzheimer’s research in lieu of any flowers.

“Ruth Buzzi brought a singular energy and charm to sketch comedy that made her a standout on ‘Laugh-In’ and the ‘Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts,’” National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson said in a statement. “Her characters, especially the unforgettable Gladys Ormphby, captured the delightful absurdity of the era. We remember her with admiration and appreciation for the joy and laughter she brought to generations of fans.”

Buzzi was born in 1936 in Rhode Island, but was raised in Connecticut. The earliest years of her career found her working alongside many fellow future legends, including Barbra Streisand, Joan Rivers, Bernadette Peters and Carol Burnett.

Her first onscreen job came in the form of a voiceover gig, lending her voice to a small handful of episodes of “Linus the Lionhearted” in 1964 and ’65. She then rose to fame with 132 episodes of NBC’s variety/sketch comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” for which she won a Golden Globe.

In 1993, she became a “Sesame Street” staple, appearing on the show until 2008. In 2012, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Buzzi’s final role came in 2021, in a film called “One Month Out,” written and directed by John Schneider. A year later, it was reported that Buzzi had suffered a series of strokes.

In a post to her Facebook page just before her death, Buzzi’s husband sent a message to her fans. “She asked me to thank all of you for being so good to her for so many years,” he wrote. “She wants you to know she probably had more fun doing those shows than you had watching them. Because of health issues, she must withdraw from writing, but she will still be reading and enjoying your posts.”

“If you’ve met Ruthie and had a picture taken with her, please post it below,” he continued. “If you have a great memory from her career that you enjoyed — a special comedy sketch, or a moment that made you laugh — share that with us. Ruthie loves you.”

