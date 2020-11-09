Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott to Star in Political Drama ‘Oslo’ for HBO

Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott will star in the political drama “Oslo” for HBO that is currently in production in Prague, and the film is based on the award-winning stage play of the same name by Tony winner J.T. Rogers.

Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger, David Litvak and Steven Spielberg are executive producing the film that HBO hopes to make available on HBO Max and to air on HBO beginning next year.

“Oslo” is about the negotiations that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, and it stars the “His Dark Materials” star Wilson as a Norwegian foreign minister as well as “Fleabag” star Scott as a Norwegian sociologist and Wilson’s husband. The story looks at the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the landmark peace treaty.

Rogers, who wrote the stage play “Oslo,” also wrote the screenplay, and Bartlett Sher (“South Pacific”) is directing the film adaptation. The film also stars Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus and Sasson Gabai.

“Oslo” is executive produced by Platt for Marc Platt Productions, Macosko Krieger and Spielberg for DreamWorks Pictures and Litvak for Bold Films. Rogers and Sher are also co-executive producers, as is Cambra Overend. The producers are Mark Taylor, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters and Svetlana Metkina.

Filming will take place in Prague, Czech Republic this fall.

“In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we’re delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen,” Tara Grace, senior vice president for HBO Programming and Films, said in a statement. “Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, OSLO’s themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life.”

“My memory of seeing ‘Oslo’ on the stage for the first time is still so vivid,” Macosko Krieger said in a statement. “I felt then what I feel now – this is a powerful and necessary story for our times. I’m excited to be working with Steven, Marc, HBO and Bold Films, along with our incredible cast and creatives, to bring this story to an expanded global audience.”