Ryan Coogler-Michael B. Jordan ‘Event Film’ Gets March 2025 Imax Release

Ryan Coogler’s untitled “event film” starring oft-collaborator Michael B. Jordan has set a spring 2025 release date.

The project will screen on Imax beginning March 7, 2025. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will produce alongside Coogler, while Jordan is the only cast announced thus far. Ludwig Goransson, who has won Oscars for his scores for Coogler’s “Black Panther” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” will compose music for the film.

The project will be Coogler’s fifth feature film, all of which have starred Jordan going back to the filmmaker’s acclaimed 2013 debut film “Fruitvale Station.” Jordan then starred in “Creed,” the “Rocky” spinoff released in 2015 by Warner Bros. that launched a pair of sequels, with Jordan making his directorial debut with “Creed III” last year.

Jordan then played the acclaimed Marvel villain Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther” in 2018; and though the character met his end in that film, Jordan reprised the role in a surprise cameo in the 2022 sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The Coogler film adds to what is shaping up to be a loaded 2025 film slate, joining a March lineup that includes the Paramount action film “Novocaine,” Disney’s remake of “Snow White,” and the Warner Bros. gangster film “Alto Knights” starring Robert De Niro. Warner will also release films like Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17” and James Gunn’s “Superman” in theaters next year.