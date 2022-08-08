Ryan Fellows, a driver in the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest In America,” died in a fiery car crash outside of Las Vegas after losing control of his car.

Onlookers were unable to pull Fellows, 41, from his car after it rolled over and caught fire, TMZ reports. The race was being filmed for that night’s episode.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

Sad news for the @stoutlaws and @discovery family… Ryan Fellows died in an accident during a race. My condolences to his wife and 2 children.

A GoFundMe account created on behalf of Ryan’s family reads, “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.”

Fellows is survived by his wife, Liz, and his children Josiah and Olivia.