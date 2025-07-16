Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell to Star in Buddy Comedy ‘Tough Guys’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are set to star is buddy comedy “Tough Guys” for Amazon MGM Studios, The Wrap has learned.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “Tough Guys” originated as a spec from writer Daniel Gold, the story follows two henchmen who are tired of being disposable and break free from the criminal underworld, rewriting the rules as they build a new life on their own terms.

The project is currently out to directors.

Gosling and Jessie Henderson are in negotitations to produce “Tough Guys” through Open Invite Entertainment, which has a first-look deal with the tech giant. Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are also in negotations to produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, with Trevor Engelson and Aaron Folbe negotiating to exec produce for Underground.

Gosling will appear next week at Comic-Con for Amazon MGM Studios first ever Hall H panel to pormote the upcoming “Project Hail Mary.”

Writer/producer Gold is best known for his work on all seven seasons of Netflix/CBC comedy “Workin’ Moms” and most recently served as supervising producer.

