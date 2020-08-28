Ryan Murphy shared an update about Season 10 of “American Horror Story” on Friday, saying that production on the new season will begin in October.

“Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch,” Murphy wrote on Instagram aside a low-resolution image of teeth. “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue.”

Season 10 of the anthology horror series was pushed to 2021 by FX earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic forced delays to the show’s production timeline.

Franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin is set to star in the new installment alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy first unveiled the lineup back in February with a teaser video suggesting a beach theme for the upcoming season. However, the showrunner told TheWrap back in April that his plan was “weather-dependent,” and the inability to shoot during the summer because of COVID-19 might prompt him to accelerate another idea instead.

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with an upcoming episodic anthology spinoff, “American Horror Stories,” ordered to series at FX on Hulu.