The Art Directors Guild will award Ryan Murphy with the Cinematic Imagery Award at its upcoming 25th ADG Awards. “The Prom” director will be honored in a ceremony on April 10.

“Ryan Murphy is a visionary whose impact spans a wide spectrum of film, television, and streaming projects, all the while creating memorable, visual storytelling experiences as one of Hollywood’s most prolific and successful writers-directors-producers,” ADG president Nelson Coates said in a statement. “His imagination and consistent emphasis on high production values have fostered the creation of worlds that will have a lasting impact on the visual lexicon of entertainment for years to come.”

The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and TV industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience. Previous recipients have been Chuck Lorre, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, Brad Bird, David O. Russell, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, John Lasseter, George Lucas, Frank Oz, the production designers behind the James Bond franchise, the principal team behind the Harry Potter films, Bill Taylor, Syd Dutton, Warren Beatty, Allen Daviau, Clint Eastwood, Blake Edwards, Terry Gilliam, Ray Harryhausen, Norman Jewison, Robert S. Wise, and Zhang Yimou.

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on 'The Prom': 'The World Was Feeling Dark, I Wanted to Make Something Light'

Murphy is a six-time Emmy winner behind shows like “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “Scream Queens” and “9-1-1,” and his first installment of “American Crime Story,” “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” won 10 Emmys, and the second installment “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won seven. FX’s “Pose” has also been nominated for 13 Emmys and features the largest-ever LGBTQ cast for a scripted series.

Murphy’s “The Prom” is an adaptation of a Broadway hit and stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden, and the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, at the Golden Globes.

Up next for Murphy are two TV projects, “Halston” starring Ewan McGregor and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” both for Netflix.

Producer of this year’s ADG Awards is production designer Scott Moses, ADG. Nomination balloting will be held February 1-24, 2021, and nominations will be announced Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Final online voting will be held March 11-April 7, 2021, and winners will be announced at the digital gala ceremony on Saturday, April 10, 2021.