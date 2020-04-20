Hollywood Gets a Rewrite in Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series (Video)

7-episode limited series “Hollywood” centers on a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown

| April 20, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 7:02 AM

The Golden Age of Hollywood is getting a makeover in Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix limited series, and the trailer released Monday promises all the glitz and glamour you’d expect.

Led by Murphy go-to Darren Criss, “The Politician’s” David Corenswet and Broadway star Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” centers on “a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.”

In the trailer above, Pope’s character — who can later be seen holding hands with another man on the red carpet — boldly states a desire to give the story of Hollywood a “rewrite.” His tone gets noticeably less optimistic after a molotov cocktail comes crashing through his window.

Also Read: 'Hollywood': Netflix Shares First Look at Ryan Murphy Limited Series (Photos)

Per Netflix, “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.”

“Hollywood” stars Corenswet as Jack, Criss as Raymond, Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

The series is executive produced by Murphy and Ian Brennan, along with Criss, Alexis Martin Woodall and Mock, who also serves as a writer and a director.

