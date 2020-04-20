Hollywood Gets a Rewrite in Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series (Video)
7-episode limited series “Hollywood” centers on a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown
Reid Nakamura | April 20, 2020 @ 7:00 AM
Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 7:02 AM
The Golden Age of Hollywood is getting a makeover in Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix limited series, and the trailer released Monday promises all the glitz and glamour you’d expect.
Led by Murphy go-to Darren Criss, “The Politician’s” David Corenswet and Broadway star Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” centers on “a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.”
In the trailer above, Pope’s character — who can later be seen holding hands with another man on the red carpet — boldly states a desire to give the story of Hollywood a “rewrite.” His tone gets noticeably less optimistic after a molotov cocktail comes crashing through his window.
Per Netflix, “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.”
“Hollywood” stars Corenswet as Jack, Criss as Raymond, Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.
The series is executive produced by Murphy and Ian Brennan, along with Criss, Alexis Martin Woodall and Mock, who also serves as a writer and a director.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.