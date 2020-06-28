Ryan Reynolds Crashes Hugh Jackman’s ‘X-Men’ Reunion – Much to the Cast’s Displeasure (Video)

The troll war between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued this weekend as the “Deadpool” star crashed Jackman’s 20th anniversary reunion of the “X-Men” cast in a video released by Global Citizen.

In the video, Jackman is joining in on the trend of socially-distanced movie reunions made popular during the COVID-19 pandemic with “X-Men” co-stars Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and Famke Janssen. Unfortunately for Jackman, Ryan Reynolds comes in to awkwardly ruin the occasion, even bringing in “Days of Future Past” stars Sophie Turner and James McAvoy as uninvited guests.

“So many timelines! It’s like a recap of ‘Knots Landing,'” Reynolds jokes. “It’s like the ‘X-Men’ movies…it doesn’t matter.”

And just when things couldn’t get any worse for Wolverine, everyone on the call suddenly remembers they have other appointments for reunion Zoom calls, leaving Jackman and Reynolds to have an impromptu “X-Men Origins” reunion.

Reynolds is expected to once again play Wade Wilson in a third “Deadpool” film, but when exactly that may come is unclear. Since 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney, the studio has not given any indication to when “Deadpool 3” might get a release date or what plans it has to bring the mercenary into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men are also expected to join the MCU as well, but that also isn’t expected to happen for several years as Marvel Studios has set its film release schedule through 2022.

For now, you can watch Ryan Reynolds be an awkward buzzkill in the clip above.