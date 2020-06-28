Ryan Reynolds Crashes Hugh Jackman’s ‘X-Men’ Reunion – Much to the Cast’s Displeasure (Video)

The troll war between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued this weekend as the “Deadpool” star crashed Jackman’s 20th anniversary reunion of the “X-Men” cast in a video released by Global Citizen.
In the video, Jackman is joining in on the trend of socially-distanced movie reunions made popular during the COVID-19 pandemic with “X-Men” co-stars Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and Famke Janssen. Unfortunately for Jackman, Ryan Reynolds comes in to awkwardly ruin the occasion, even bringing in “Days of Future Past” stars Sophie Turner and James McAvoy as uninvited guests.
“So many timelines! It’s like a recap of ‘Knots Landing,'” Reynolds jokes. “It’s like the ‘X-Men’ movies…it doesn’t matter.”
And just when things couldn’t get any worse for Wolverine, everyone on the call suddenly remembers they have other appointments for reunion Zoom calls, leaving Jackman and Reynolds to have an impromptu “X-Men Origins” reunion.
Reynolds is expected to once again play Wade Wilson in a third “Deadpool” film, but when exactly that may come is unclear. Since 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney, the studio has not given any indication to when “Deadpool 3” might get a release date or what plans it has to bring the mercenary into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men are also expected to join the MCU as well, but that also isn’t expected to happen for several years as Marvel Studios has set its film release schedule through 2022.
For now, you can watch Ryan Reynolds be an awkward buzzkill in the clip above.
'Deadpool 2': Here Are All the Pop Culture References, From 'Frozen' to 'Sharknado' (Photos)
"Deadpool 2" is full of awesome and hilarious references to classic films, toys, songs and yes, even other superheroes. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see what made the cut.
Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you haven't seen "Deadpool 2."
"Frozen"
In a state of utter sadness, Wade Wilson compares "Frozen" to Barbra Streisand's 1983 film "Yentl."
"Yentl"
Wade Wilson seems fixated on Barbra Streisand's 1983 musical "Yentl" -- and watches it early on in the film.
"My Little Pony"
When the Merc with a Mouth heads to the Academy in the movie, he makes a "My Little Pony" joke.
"Fox & Friends"
In the movie, Deadpool uses "Fox & Friends" as an insult.
"RoboCop"
Colossus does something that reminds the rest of the X-Force gang of the movie "RoboCop."
"Harry Potter"
In the movie, the Merc with the Mouth makes a joke about the Sorting Hat from the "Harry Potter" series.
"The Human Centipede"
Which other Marvel character would openly (and happily) talk about the 2009 Dutch horror film "The Human Centipede" mid-conversation?
"Cool Runnings"
Deadpool mentions the comedy "Cool Runnings" in a moment he talks about hitting rock bottom.
"Sharknado"
When Deadpool is speaking to Cable, he asks about the future and what "Sharknado" film we are on.
DC Universe
Not only does Deadpool mention Superman, Green Lantern and Batman, but he asks Cable: "You're so dark -- are you sure you're not from the DC Universe?"
Marvel Superheroes
Deadpool mentions Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thanos and Black Panther -- in some form. Deadpool also tells a character, "The sun is getting low," a clear reference to The Hulk.
Cher and Celine Dion
The pop divas get name-checked by Wade -- and the latter also sings the title song.
James Bond
The opening of the movie pays homage to the opening title sequence of classic 007 films.
"Felicity"
"I cried when they canceled 'Felicity,'" T.J. Miller's character says in the movie.
"The Terminator"
"Hands off that kid, John Connor," Deadpool says at one point.
"Basic Instinct"
Deadpool loses another body part in this film that finds himself having a "Basic Instinct" moment, crossed legs and all.
"Say Anything"
There's also a "Say Anything" homage, complete with the Peter Gabriel song "In Your Eyes" and Deadpool holding up a smartphone with a picture of a boombox.
"The Passion of the Christ"
At the beginning of the movie, Wade Wilson says "Deadpool" made more than "The Passion of the Christ" did overseas. Which is true.
"Star Wars"
Not only does Deadpool talk about Luke and Leia, but he and wife Vanessa (Morena Bacarin) talk specifically about "The Empire Strikes Back."
Taylor Swift's Cats
Deadpool wears a T-shirt with the names Olivia and Meredith, Taylor Swift's beloved cats, on it.
X-Men
Not only does Wade prance around in Professor X's wheelchair but there is so, so, so many more references to X-Men characters in and out of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.
Beyonce
Deadpool references the singer when he says "please stop cheating on me."
Arby's
Deadpool makes fun of Bill Skarsgard's Zeitgeist for his "toxic spit" superpower by referencing the fare at Arby's.
Social Media and Dating Platforms
Throughout the film, Wade Wilson mentions LinkedIn, Grindr and Tinder.
McRib
Paging McDonald's corporate offices: Wade Wilson wants nothing more than to have a McRib year-round.
"Adventure Time"
The Merc with a Mouth still dons his "Adventure Time" watch.
Eleven from "Stranger Things"
Millie Bobby Brown's character gets a special shoutout in the film.
"Annie"
A part of the movie features the song "Tomorrow" from the musical "Annie."
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch"
Deadpool calls Negasonic Teenage Warhead "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" in the film.
George Michael and David Bowie
Wade Wilson talks about the two iconic singers at the beginning of the film.
"John Wick"
In the opening credits, director David Leitch is described as "one of the guys who killed the dog in 'John Wick.'" Leitch directed several scenes in the Keanu Reeves film.
Dubstep
The '90s electronic-music dance craze dubstep -- and how much Cable seems to hate it -- gets mentioned throughout the film.
Tupac and Ice Cube
Julian Dennison's character tells Deadpool they're best friends, like Tupac and Ice Cube.
Winter Soldier's Arm
Deadpool compares the Winter Soldier's bionic arm to the one Cable has in the film.
Jared Kushner
Wade Wilson insults one of the characters in the film by calling him "Jared Kushner."
Justin Bieber
Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead gets compared to "Justin Bieber."
Patrick Stewart
Wade Wilson wears Professor X's Cerebra at one point in the movie and says, "It smells like Patrick Stewart."
Matthew McConaughey
Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) says "Just keep living," a reference to McConaughey's Just Keep Livin' Foundation -- and the actor gets another name-check earlier in the film.
Bronco Buster
During a prison riot scene, characters break out the classic neck-straddling wrestling move made famous by WWF star X-Pac (Sean Waltman) in the '90s.
Kirsten Dunst
Reynolds' Deadpool mentions Kirsten Dunst twice -- but once botches her name as Kristen once.
"Interview With the Vampire"
There are two references to "Interview With the Vampire," both having to do with Kirsten Dunst (the second is about how quickly her character in the film develops a taste for blood).
"All Out of Love" by Air Supply
It's pretty much the opening song of the movie.
Wolverine
There are multiple Logan/Wolverine references throughout the film.
Dave Matthews
Deadpool tells Terry Crews that he's the Dave Matthews of superheroes.
Joker's "Bang!" Flag From 1989 "Batman"
When Deadpool and Weasel are interviewing members for the X-Force, behind them there is a flag sticking out of a gun like the one that Jack Nicholson's Joker used in 1989 "Batman."
Enya
Enya’s "Orinoco Flow” song plays at a key moment in the film.
"Sesame Street"
In the movie, there’s a riff on whether the puppets in “Sesame Street,” like Grover, can really be called Muppets.
"The Time Traveler's Wife's Husband"
Deadpool refers to time-traveling Cable in the most round-about way possible.
"The Proposition"
During a group scene, one of the X-Force members mentions the 2005 Aussie Western, when another pipes up adding that it has a really good Guy Pearce performance.
"The Academy"
In a particular dramatic scene, Wade Wilson breaks the fourth wall to express his hope that "The Academy is watching."
"Take on Me"
Actually, you hear A-ha's "Take On Me" multiple times throughout the film.
Winnie the Pooh
The iconic bear is seen in the credits scene.
DMX's "X Gon' Give It To Ya"
During one of Deadpool's rampage fights, DMX's 2003 song plays in the background.
"If You Like Pina Coladas"
Rupert Holmes' "Pina Colada Song" is another song on the movie's official soundtrack.
Budweiser
Everyone drinks Budweiser throughout the movie.
