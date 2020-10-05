Ryan Reynolds Takes Control of His Video Game Destiny – and Taika Waititi Is Pissed – in New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer (Video)

A new trailer for Ryan Reynolds action-comedy “Free Guy” dropped Monday, revealing the silly and sentimental story at the heart of this digital tale — which Taika Waititi’s villainous character wants to pull the plug on.

Reynolds stars as Guy, “a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story–one he rewrites himself,” per 20th Century Studios’ description. “Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.”

In the trailer, which you can view above, you’ll meet Guy and watch him come to the realization that he is not real, with a little assistance from Jodi Comer’s character, a woman who enjoys spending time with him in the video game “Free City.” Once Guy knows what’s really going on, he starts to make his own choices and change the game, much to the delight of players in the real world. However, this behavior is not at all endearing to Waititi, the man in charge of the “Free City” video game, who wants to shut down the game because Guy is “ruining” it. Now it’s up to Guy and his new friends to find a way to take back control before he and his world get deleted.

Along with Reynolds, “Free Guy” also stars Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Waititi.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.

“Free Guy” is produced by Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

The movie is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters Dec. 11.