Ryan Reynolds Takes Control of His Video Game Destiny – and Taika Waititi Is Pissed – in New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer (Video)
Adventure-comedy hits theaters Dec. 11
Jennifer Maas | October 5, 2020 @ 6:19 AM
Last Updated: October 5, 2020 @ 6:43 AM
A new trailer for Ryan Reynolds action-comedy “Free Guy” dropped Monday, revealing the silly and sentimental story at the heart of this digital tale — which Taika Waititi’s villainous character wants to pull the plug on.
Reynolds stars as Guy, “a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story–one he rewrites himself,” per 20th Century Studios’ description. “Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.”
In the trailer, which you can view above, you’ll meet Guy and watch him come to the realization that he is not real, with a little assistance from Jodi Comer’s character, a woman who enjoys spending time with him in the video game “Free City.” Once Guy knows what’s really going on, he starts to make his own choices and change the game, much to the delight of players in the real world. However, this behavior is not at all endearing to Waititi, the man in charge of the “Free City” video game, who wants to shut down the game because Guy is “ruining” it. Now it’s up to Guy and his new friends to find a way to take back control before he and his world get deleted.
Along with Reynolds, “Free Guy” also stars Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Waititi.
The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.
“Free Guy” is produced by Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.
The movie is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters Dec. 11.
17 Family-Friendly Halloween Movies, From 'Hocus Pocus' to 'Hotel Transylvania' (Photos)
Lest we forget, Halloween is more than just jump scares and "slutty (insert profession here)" costumes. From "Hocus Pocus" to "Caspers," here are the spooky-but-PG-or-below movies to introduce to the next generation.
'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' (1966) You can mark the changing of the seasons by the classic Peanuts cartoons that celebrates all the major holidays. Halloween is a big one, along with "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
CBS
'Something Wicked This Way Comes' (1983) Carnivals are pretty much never not-scary, but this adaptation of Ray Bradbury's novel is just the appropriate amount of scary.
Buena Vista
'Garfield's Halloween Adventure' (1985) Garfield tricking Odie into giving him all his candy is about as scary as this pirate-themed ghost story gets, but it did win the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.
CBS
‘The Monster Squad’ (1987)
When vampires, mummies, werewolves and Frankenstein invade your town, who are you gonna call? Not Ghostbusters, in this case. This Halloween flick features a charming group of brave youngsters ready to fend their town off from a supernatural takeover.
TriStar Pictures
'Beetlejuice' (1988) Michael Keaton plays a mischievous spirit intent on causing chaos, go ahead and say his name three times and he'll bring plenty of fun -- but nothing too scary.
Warner Bros
'The Addams Family' (1991) This quirky, morbid family comedy should be buckets of fun for your Halloween family movie night.
Paramount
'Hocus Pocus' (1993) Despite its PG rating, "Hocus Pocus" remain a classic, iconic Halloween movie, and its cult status has only gained in the 20 years since its release.
Buena Vista
'The Halloween Tree' (1993) Ray Bradbury narrates this adaptation of his own book of the same name, and it's an Emmy-winning Halloween romp that's also a history lesson about the origins of the holiday.
Cartoon Network
'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993) Is it a Halloween movie? A Christmas movie? Nobody knows, but the good thing about this Tim Burton classic is that it can be relied upon all throughout the holiday season.
Disney
'Casper' (1995) A family-friendly coming of age tale and a fun, spooky adventure all in one.
Universal
'Harry Potter' series (2001-11) Does Halloween even exist in the world of Hogwarts? No matter, because this fantasy epic has spawned millions of costumed fans. And since there's eight movies, it's the perfect marathon binge for Halloween weekend.
Warner Bros
'Coraline' (2009) This claymation adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic novella follows a girl who discovers an alternate world that's just this side of creepy ... but not too scary.
Focus Features
‘ParaNorman’ (2012)
Though he sees dead people, Norman’s relationship with ghosts is much more wholesome and friendlier than that of Cole Sear’s from "The Sixth Sense." Eleven-year-old Norman, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, teams up with his friends and family to ward off an incoming raid by the living dead.
Focus Features
‘Hotel Transylvania’ (2012)
Vampiric or not, family is family. This hilarious 2012 picture, along with the rest in the franchise, focuses on wholesome themes like love, community and acceptance.
Sony Pictures Releasing
‘Goosebumps’ (2015)
A film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror novels, this movie stars Jack Black as Stine himself and delivers as many laughs as thrills.
Columbia Pictures
'Ghostbusters' (2016) This underrated remake of the 1980s classic has a phenomenal comedic cast of funny ladies, and luckily, this is modern reboot that didn't go the "dark and grounded" route, making it a fun Halloween adventure, even for kids born with a smartphone in their hands.
Sony
‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ (2018)
Based on John Bellair’s 1973 novel, the star-studded film rendition follows young Lewis Barnavelt, played by “Room” star Owen Vaccaro, as he unravels the secrets of his uncle’s ticking house. Both new and seasoned Hollywood talent come together to make for movie magic everyone can enjoy.
Universal Pictures
1 of 18
TheWrap’s viewing guide has all the fun of Halloween, without any of the super-scary stuff
Lest we forget, Halloween is more than just jump scares and "slutty (insert profession here)" costumes. From "Hocus Pocus" to "Caspers," here are the spooky-but-PG-or-below movies to introduce to the next generation.