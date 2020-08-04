Ryan Reynolds has never been shy about poking fun at his first failed attempt at superhero stardom in “Green Lantern,” and on Tuesday he shared his own secret re-edit of the film — appropriately only 27 seconds long — that puts him into “Justice League” and even nods to another fan wish that Tom Cruise would play Hal Jordan.

Reynolds first on Tuesday squashed a rumor that said he would play Hawkman in “Black Adam” alongside his “Red Notice” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He did however tease that he would love to be in Zack Snyder’s “Snyder Cut” version of “Justice League,” and maybe his version of Green Lantern was already in it?

He then shared his proof with his lightning-fast re-edit of “Green Lantern.” It starts with the post-credits scene from “Deadpool 2,” in which Deadpool travels back in time and assassinates a young Reynolds as he’s reading the script for “Green Lantern.” Then it’s a quick smash cut of some of the film’s lowlights before concluding with a shot of a smiling Cruise wearing the green suit, and finally Hal Jordan flying into the sunset as the Justice League looks on in victory.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Red Notice' to Resume Production Mid-September

“I’m not playing Hawkman in ‘Black Adam.’ Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut,” Reynolds said. “Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of ‘GL’ you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts.”

There have been rumors circulating on the web for some time among fans that Green Lantern will eventually find his way back into the DC Cinematic Universe, and even more outlandish rumors that Cruise would take up the role, but for now this Reynolds Cut is a worthy substitution.

As for the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League” will land on HBO Max in 2021.

Check out Reynolds’ re-edit of “Green Lantern” below:

