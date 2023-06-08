Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are teaming up for the action-adventure “Mayday” from “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, TheWrap has learned. The project will be a production from Skydance and Apple Original Films; they recently partnered on “Ghosted” with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The script for the project has already been written and comes from an original pitch by Daley and Goldstein, with plot details being kept under wraps.

“Mayday” is part of a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media and will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, alongside Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort. In addition to writing and directing, Goldstein and Daley will serve as producers. Carin Sage will oversee the project for Skydance.

Goldstein and Daley last unleashed “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” this past spring, an adaptation of the beloved fantasy role-playing game and one of the very best movies of the year. They also have a story credit on Warner Bros.’ “The Flash.” Before “Dungeons & Dragons” they co-wrote “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and directed 2018’s “Game Night.”

Reynolds recently appeared in Apple’s Christmas musical “Ghosted” and has “Deadpool 3” and John Krasinski’s high-concept fantasy “IF” in the works (both for 2024). Branagh will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama “Oppenheimer” (out next month) and directed and co-starred in another of his Agatha Christie adaptations “A Haunting in Venice” (out in September).

Apple Original Films has an exciting upcoming slate that includes Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro), Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” (with Joaquin Phoenix playing the famous French general) and Matthew Vaughn’s spy extravaganza “Argylle” (with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Dua Lipa).