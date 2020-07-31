Ryan Reynolds has launched “The Group Effort Initiative,” a diversity and inclusion program that Reynolds is self financing with the goal of giving people of color opportunities to work and learn on the “Deadpool” actor’s productions, the actor announced on Friday.

Reynolds will be mentoring between 10 and 20 trainees of all ages who are black, indigenous, people of color or from marginalized communities. These new trainees will be both paid and housed out of his own salary and will spend their days on set, learning from on-set professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and hopefully a career in the film industry.

The Group Effort Initiative will commence on Reynold’s upcoming action-adventure film, currently untitled and produced and directed by Shawn Levy, and will continue on for future projects.

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Time Travel Movie Jumps to Netflix From Paramount

The film is prepping for a fall shoot in Canada, subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols. Skydance is developing the action-adventure film that has Reynolds attached to star and produce along with Levy and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance.

Additionally, The Group Effort Initiative has been working with Dr. Stacy Smith, Director of the Media, Diversity, & Social Change Initiative at the USC Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism on this program here. Visit the The Group Effort Initiative website here.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Ryan Reynolds has made a case for himself as America's favorite Canadian-born actor, marrying his smarmy, irreverent, "Deadpool" brand of humor to his on-screen and off-screen personae. In the process, he's become one of t... "Hillside" (1991) Reynolds' career began with "Hillside," a Canadian-American teen soap from Nickelodeon that aired in the States as "Fifteen." Consider it an angsty alternative to "Degrassi." YTV "The X-Files" (1996) In an episode during the third season of "The X-Files" titled "Syzygy," Reynolds can be seen playing a poor sap who gets hanged off the edge of a cliff by two murderous teen girls. Fox "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1996) If you're looking for the birth of Reynolds' heartthrob image, look no further than the TV film pilot for "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Reynolds plays Sabrina's hunky crush Seth, w... Showtime "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place" (1998) Reynolds' first lead role came in the ABC sitcom "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place," in which he played Michael "Berg" Bergen, a sort-of dopey grad student who ... 20th Century Fox "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" (2002) Reynolds' deftness as an aimless 20-something earned him his first movie lead in "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," in which he played the titular party-boy slacker who is chal... Lionsgate 2003 Reynolds attended the MTV Movie Awards with Alanis Morissette. The couple announced their engagement the following year, before splitting in 2007. Morissette said her album "Flavors of Entanglement" was i... Getty Images "Blade: Trinity" (2004) Reynolds shifted gears and made his first steps toward becoming a comic book/action film star in "Blade: Trinity." His performance as vampire hunter Hannibal King required dozens of hours of... New Line "The Amityville Horror" (2005) Reynolds bolstered his rep as a beefcake star with his often-shirtless appearance in the remake of "The Amityville Horror." MGM "Smokin' Aces" (2006) "Smokin' Aces" was the first film in which Reynolds got a chance to perform alongside a top name in Hollywood. Here, he and Ray Liotta play a pair of FBI agents assigned to protect a Vegas ga... Universal "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009) Reynolds made his first go-around as Deadpool in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." It's a slightly different take on the Deadpool character we've come to love, with Reynolds play... 20th Century Fox "The Proposal" (2009) That same year, it looked like Reynolds' career was heading in a different direction from superheroes when he starred in "Adventureland" and teamed with Sandra Bullock on the romant... Touchstone Pictures 2010 Reynolds attended the Tony Awards with his then-wife, Scarlett Johansson, who won an award for her Broadway debut in "A View From the Bridge." The actor filed for divorce that December after just over two ... Getty Images "Buried" (2010) Some of the biggest critical acclaim of Reynolds' career came when he starred in the claustrophobic thriller "Buried," spending the whole movie trapped underground as a hostage buried alive. The mo... Lionsgate 2010 Quickly on the rise as a star, Reynolds was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, and he told the magazine he prefers to sleep in the nude "because if anyone breaks into your house, I can't think of anything more frighten... "The Green Lantern" (2011) In what was meant to cement Reynolds as an A-list star, Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan in DC Comics' tentpole film "The Green Lantern." But the superhero movie was critically panned a... Warner Bros. "Safe House" (2012) Over the next three years, Reynolds starred alongside several Oscar winners, starting with Denzel Washington in "Safe House." Reynolds played a CIA agent assigned to guard an alleged turncoat p... Universal 2012 Reynold married his "Green Lantern" co-star Blake Lively in an intimate ceremony at Boone Hall Planation in Mount Pleasant, S.C., on Sept. 9. Getty Images "R.I.P.D." (2013) Reynolds' next dance with a top star wasn't as well received. In "R.I.P.D.," Reynolds starred alongside Jeff Bridges as one of a pair of deceased lawmen who operate from the afterlife to stop the... Universal "Woman in Gold" (2015) Reynolds received a better reception when he starred alongside Helen Mirren in the prestige flick "Woman in Gold." Reynolds played a fledgling lawyer called upon by an ... BBC Films/The Weinstein Company "Deadpool" (2016) Reynolds finally found his signature role when he played the irreverent, smart-alecky "Merc with a Mouth" Deadpool. The R-rated superhero comedy held nothing back in its knowing winks to t... 20th Century Fox "Deadpool 2" (2018) By the time the second "Deadpool" came out, Reynolds had wholeheartedly embraced the character and leaned into every aspect of the film's marketing. He made hilarious and subversive videos with Celi... Sony "Feud" with Hugh Jackman (2018) Reynolds and Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, carried on an extended fake feud as the best of "frenemies" throughout 2018, trading barbs and fake political smear ads on social me... Getty Images "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" (2019) In a promotional short for "Detective Pikachu," Blake Lively ribbed Reynolds for not even attempting to change his voice to portray the iconic Pokemon. But Reynolds' charm al... Warner Bros.

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)