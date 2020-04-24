Following their video game adventure movie “Free Guy,” set for release later this year, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are reuniting for a time travel adventure film at Skydance, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Levy will direct while Reynolds will star, and both will produce along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

A fourth-quarter start to production on the east coast is being eyed — of course, it all depends on the coronavirus.

Jonathan Topper, who wrote Levy’s dramedy “This Is Where I Leave You,” is writing the project, which is being reconfigured from a previous project called “Our Name is Adam.” It has been in development since 2012, with Tom Cruise briefly attached.

The film will star Reynolds as a man who has to travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Soon, they run into their late father, who is now roughly the same age as Reynold’s character in the present.

Reynolds was filming “Red Notice” before the pandemic hit, as well as “The Croods 2.” He recently wrapped “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” and most recently starred in “6 Underground” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.” He is represented by Vision PR, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Levy most recently served as a producer on “Monster Problems” and “There’s Someone Inside Your House.” His other producing credits include “Arrival,” “Kodachrome” and “Fist Fight,” and he directed “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.” He is represented by WME, Pacific Rim Films, 42West and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.