“The Adam Project” — a sci-fi time-traveling adventure film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo — cracked Netflix’s Top 10 most popular original movies of all time.

With more than 209 million hours viewed, the family-friendly action flick debuted at No. 7 on Tuesday, marking Reynolds’ third movie to rank in the Top 10. Currently, “The Adam Project” also holds the top spot in Netflix’s Top 10 Films (English), with 31.7 million hours viewed.

Reynolds is the first actor to hold three titles in the streamer’s Top 10 most popular movies list. “Red Notice,” an international caper pic also starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, debuted in early November last year and shattered records to become its most popular project within 17 days. The Michael Bay-directed “6 Underground” is at No. 9, re-entering the Top 10 for the first time since November. Their hours viewed are 364 million and 205.5 million, respectively.

Previously, Reynolds was tied with Sandra Bullock, who has two films in the Top 10, “Bird Box” and “The Unforgivable.”

Helmed by “Stranger Things” alum Shawn Levy, “The Adam Project” — which debuted on Netflix March 11 — follows the titular Adam, a time-traveling fighter pilot, who accidentally crash lands in the year 2022. As such, he’s forced to team up with his 12-year-old self (newcomer Walker Scobell) to complete a mission with life-and-death implications for the future. The movie was a passion project for both Reynolds and Levy, who also served as producers.

“The Adam Project” also set a personal record for Levy, who became the first producer and director with both a television series and film in Netflix’s Top 10 most popular lists.