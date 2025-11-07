Ryan Reynolds Eyed to Star in ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot’ Remake for Amazon MGM

Ryan Reynolds is being eyed to star in a remake of the hit 1974 United Artists action-comedy “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Reynolds is collaborating on the script with writers Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson. Reynolds will also produce the project alongside his team at Maximum Effort.

The 1974 original was the directorial debut of Michael Cimino and starred Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges. Shane Reid, who worked as an editor on 2024’s “Deadpool and Wolverine,” is making his directorial debut on the remake.

“Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” centers on a drifter who is actually a bank robber that teams up with a young car thief after going on the run from his old crew. Bridges, who played the young car thief in the 1974 original, earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor.

Earlier this week, Netflix reached a distribution deal on MRC’s upcoming film based on Kay Thompson’s “Eloise” children’s books, with Mae Schenk playing the titular young New Yorker with Reynolds as an original villain. Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Mileti and Wilson previously worked as writers and consulting producers on FX’s “Snowfall” and were staff writers on the Frank Grillo MMA drama “The Kingdom.” Mileti and Wilson are repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

