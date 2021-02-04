Ryan Seacrest Exits E!’s ‘Live From the Red Carpet’ After 14 Years

Ryan Seacrest is parting ways from E! Entertainment’s red-carpet coverage, the host announced Thursday.

Seacrest, a longtime presence on the network’s “Live from the Red Carpet” coverage at events like the Oscars and the Golden Globes, said Thursday on Instagram that he would be stepping down from his role as host after 14 years.

“After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures,” he wrote. “I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

Also Read: Ryan Seacrest Kept the Original 'American Idol' Desk For Years - Now He's Finally Using It (Video)

In their own statement, the network said, “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.”

Seacrest’s decision to move on comes at a time when in-person red carpets are few and far between thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and as Seacrest’s relationship with E! as executive producer of the network’s flagship “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is set to come to an end later this year.

Seacrest currently hosts ABC’s daytime talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan” alongside Kelly Ripa, as well as the network’s “American Idol” revival and iHeartMedia’s drive time radio show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK4Srdth4Ig/