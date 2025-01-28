Ryan Whyte Maloney, ‘The Voice’ Season 6 Contestant, Dies at 44

“The Voice” Season 6 contestant Ryan Whyte Maloney has died at age 44, the Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed Tuesday.

The guitarist died by suicide, with the cause of death listed by the coroner as a gunshot wound to the head, according to People.

Just the day before, Whyte Maloney shared a selfie video to his Instagram Stories at a bar where he appeared to have been performing. “Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking,” he said, signing off with a “rock on” hand gesture.

In 2014, he made his debut on “The Voice” with a performance of “Lights” by Journey, which had four out of the five judges favorably responding. He joined Blake Shelton’s team and survived two rounds to become one of the country singer’s top 5 finalists.

Whyte Maloney joined Blake Shelton’s team where he competed in two Battle rounds against Cali Tucker and Kaleigh Glanton and went on to be one of Shelton’s Top 5 finalists. While on the series, he also performed Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Easy” by Rascal Flatts and “Second Chance” by Shinedown and performed in the season finale.

Prior to landing on the reality competition, his original songs “Hillbilly,” “Michigan Moonlight” and “Living with No Directions” were played on country radio in several states. He later recorded his debut solo album “Where I’ve Been,” which was produced by Pink Bloyd and Black Crowes producer Sean O’Dwyer.

Whyte Maloney was born in Traverse City, Mich in 1981 and grew up playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums. Before launching his solo career, he fronted the prog-rock band Indulge and recorded the album “Tomorrow’s Another Day” in 2005.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

