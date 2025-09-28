Ryder Cup Emcee Steps Down After Leading American Fans in ‘F–k You’ Chant at Rory McIlroy

Team Europe has successfully defended the Ryder Cup against Team USA, claiming victory on a weekend in New York where Scottish golfer Rory McIlroy was taunted with expletive-filled chants at nearly every hole, including one where the event’s own emcee joined in.

On Saturday, comedian and actress Heather McMahan was caught on camera joining in with fans of the American team in chants of “F–k you, Rory” over the microphone on the first tee at Bethpage Black. The viral video of her voice led PGA of America to announce that she would not emcee the tournament’s final round on Sunday.

This is utterly disgraceful. Whoever this MC is, she should not be allowed near any PGA event again, let alone the #RyderCup. The PGA's silence on the matter is sickening.https://t.co/uaESdJ75kF pic.twitter.com/OXpsUm5Q6B — Andy Burge 🌊🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AndyGJBurge) September 27, 2025

“Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the statement read.

McIlroy was loudly taunted and cursed at throughout the weekend, even when he was about to take his shots on the course. He was mocked for failing to hold on to his lead at the 2024 U.S. Open, his Masters victory this past spring was declared a fluke, and even his marriage wasn’t off-limits.



It got to the point where McIlroy struck back on Saturday, telling one spectator to “shut the f–k up” on camera as he was preparing to take a shot out of the rough, making it back onto the green after lashing out.

Another taunting spectator drew the anger of McIlroy’s teammate Shane Lowry, who pointed out the spectator and demanded his ejection. According to ESPN, at least two spectators were ejected from the Ryder Cup, while New York state troopers provided security escorts for McIlroy.

Finally, towards the end of competition on Saturday, McIlroy turned towards the stands, pointing at multiple fans in USA gear and repeatedly yelling “f–k you.”

“I don’t mind them having a go at us,” McIlroy told reporters afterwards. “Like, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”



While Team USA attempted to mount a massive comeback on Sunday, the hole was too deep to climb out of as Team Europe won its ninth Ryder Cup in the last 12 editions of the event by a score of 15-13.