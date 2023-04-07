S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, one of the original members of the London pop group S Club 7, has died. He was 46 years old.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Cattermole’s death comes almost exactly two months to the day since the group announced a reunion tour, originally set to happen this Fall.

S Club 7 was created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, and dominated much of the early 2000s pop music scene after starring in their own BBC television series called “Miami 7.” The group was best known for their hits including “Bring It All Back” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” Alongside Cattermole, original members included Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

In 2002, Cattermole left the group to perform with his previous metal band, resulting in S Club 7 dropping the 7 from their name. In 2014, Cattermole reunited with his fellow S Club members, and in February, they announced a reunion tour for this Fall.

It is unknown if and how Cattermole’s death will affect those plans.

According to a statement provided to BBC Entertainment by Cattermole’s family, the singer’s cause of death is currently unknown, but authorities indicated there were no suspicious circumstances.