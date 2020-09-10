Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Seth Savoy’s directorial debut “Echo Boomers” ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the company announced on Thursday. The film stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alex Pettyfer, Oliver Cooper, Lesley Ann Warren and Michael Shannon.

The crime-drama was written by Savoy, Kevin Bernhardt and Jason Miller in his writing debut. Miller also produced alongside Speakeasy’s James Langer, Mike Ware, Matthew G. Zamias, Lucas Jarach, Kelly Mi Li, Jeff G. Waxman and Wetzel Entertainment Group’s Byron Wetzel and Sean Kaplan.

“Echo Boomers” centers on a group of disillusioned twenty-somethings, who use Chicago as their playground by breaking into the homes of its richest citizens, stealing from the rich and giving to themselves.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba brokered the deal for Saban Films along with Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros on behalf of the filmmakers. Bromiley and Saba are executive producers along with Alex Pettyfer, Emerson Machtus, Moment 2 Moment Entertainment’s Frankie Ordoubadi, Tunnel Post’s Luke Daniels and Alan Pao, Omer H. Paracha, Matthew S. Schwartz, Sandra Siegal, Three Point Capital’s David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri, Dark Dreams Entertainment’s James Ireland, Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros, Foton Pictures’ Carlos Cuscó, ETA Films’ Eric Brenner, Sandra Siegal and Windy Hill Pictures’ Robert Ogden Barnum. Tony Kamin is a co-producer.

Variety first reported the news.