Go Pro Today

Michael Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger Drama ‘Echo Boomers’ Picked Up by Saban Ahead of TIFF Premiere

Crime drama centers on a group of disillusioned twenty-somethings, who use Chicago as their playground by breaking into the homes of its richest citizens

| September 10, 2020 @ 11:16 AM Last Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 12:37 PM
Echo Boomers Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Seth Savoy’s directorial debut “Echo Boomers” ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the company announced on Thursday. The film stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alex Pettyfer, Oliver Cooper, Lesley Ann Warren and Michael Shannon.

The crime-drama was written by Savoy, Kevin Bernhardt and Jason Miller in his writing debut. Miller also produced alongside Speakeasy’s James Langer, Mike Ware, Matthew G. Zamias, Lucas Jarach, Kelly Mi Li, Jeff G. Waxman and Wetzel Entertainment Group’s Byron Wetzel and Sean Kaplan.

“Echo Boomers” centers on a group of disillusioned twenty-somethings, who use Chicago as their playground by breaking into the homes of its richest citizens, stealing from the rich and giving to themselves.

Also Read: Toronto International Film Festival Reverses Optional Mask Policy Inside Theaters

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba brokered the deal for Saban Films along with Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros on behalf of the filmmakers. Bromiley and Saba are executive producers along with Alex Pettyfer, Emerson Machtus, Moment 2 Moment Entertainment’s Frankie Ordoubadi, Tunnel Post’s Luke Daniels and Alan Pao, Omer H. Paracha, Matthew S. Schwartz, Sandra Siegal, Three Point Capital’s David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri, Dark Dreams Entertainment’s James Ireland, Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros, Foton Pictures’ Carlos Cuscó, ETA Films’ Eric Brenner, Sandra Siegal and Windy Hill Pictures’ Robert Ogden Barnum. Tony Kamin is a co-producer.

Variety first reported the news.

10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)

  • Toronto Buzziest Titles
  • Bruised Halle Berry Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
  • Concrete Cowboy Idris Elba Caleb McLaughlin Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
  • Good Joe Bell Mark Wahlberg Endeavor Content
  • I Care A Lot Black Bear Pictures
  • MLK/FBI Field of Vision
  • New Order The Match Factory
  • Naomi Watts Getty Images
  • BRON Studios
  • Four Knights Films
  • THE WATER MAN David Oyelowo Photo Credit Karen Ballard
  • Ammonite Neon
1 of 12

TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers

What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.

Also Read: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market

View In Gallery

Related Content