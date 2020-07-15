Saban Films Snags Comedy ‘The Stand-In’ With Drew Barrymore in Dual Role

Jamie Babbit directed the film that was an official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival

| July 15, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
The Stand-In Drew Barrymore

Saban Films

Saban Films announced Wednesday it has acquired the North American rights to “The Stand-In,” a comedy from Jamie Babbit that stars Drew Barrymore and Drew Barrymore in a dual lead role.

Babbit’s film was a selection of Tribeca and co-stars Michael Zegen, Ellie Kemper, T.J. Miller and Holland Taylor. Sam Bain wrote the script.

“The Stand-In” is the story of a disaffected comedy actress busted for tax evasion and her adoring, ambitious stand-in who she hires to do community service in her place. A co-dependent relationship ensues as the actress begins to use the stand-in in all parts of her life to escape from the stressful demands of fame. Eventually, the stand-in starts to take the actress’s identity, career and boyfriend and finally kicks her out of her own house.

Also Read: 'Steve Harvey' Vet Jason Kurtz Tapped to Run 'Drew Barrymore Show' This Fall

“Drew Barrymore’s acting prowess is on full display and will keep audiences laughing as she seamlessly transforms between her two characters,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue to spotlight indie film, and after seeing it via the Tribeca Film Festival, bring it to our audiences during these tough times.”

“The Stand-In” was produced by The Exchange’s Caddy Vanasirikul and Brian O’Shea, Flower Films’ Ember Truesdell and Chris Miller, and Tom McNulty.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with CAA Media Finance, UTA Independent Film Group and The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers. Saban Films is executive producing alongside Flower Films’ Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen, Ingenious Media’s Christelle Conan, Anders Erden and Simon Williams, The Exchange’s Nat McCormick and Giovanna Trischitta, Wrigley Media Group’s Misdee Wrigley-Miller, Jayne Hancock, Ross Babbit and Danny Tepper and J3’s John Jencks and Joe Simpson, Jay Taylor and Sam Bain.

Sabam Films’ upcoming slate includes Daniel Roby’s crime-thriller “Most Wanted,” the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom,” “The Silencing” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and more.

