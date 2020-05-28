Saban Films Ties the Knot With Alicia Silverstone Wedding Comedy ‘Sister of the Groom’

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights to “Sister of the Groom,” a comedy set at a wedding starring “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone, the distributor announced Thursday.

“Sister of the Groom,” which was written and directed by Amy Miller Gross, follows a woman (Silverstone) who tries to put a halt to her brother’s marriage to a much younger French woman over the course of their wedding weekend in the Hamptons. Saban Films will announce plans to release the film at a later date.

Tom Everett Scott, Jake Hoffman and Mathilde Ollivier co-star in the film. Charlie Bewley, Noah Silver, Julie Engelbrecht, Ronald Guttman and the late Mark Blum round out the key cast.

Miller Gross also produced for Mandorla Productions alongside Andrew Carlberg and Tim Harms, and Silverstone served as an executive producer. Justin Scutieri co-produced.

Saban Films acquired “Sister of the Groom” from Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG), a Los Angeles-based sales, production and financing company. Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Elias Axume and Devin Carter of Premiere Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

Saban Films recently released Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” “Vivarium” starring Imogen Poots and the Helen Hunt thriller “I See You.” Its upcoming slate includes the Malin Akerman film “Friendsgiving,” “Breach” starring Bruce Willis and “Twist” starring Michael Caine.