Saban Music Group Strikes Global Deal with Universal Music Publishing Group

Music entertainment firm was founded by Haim Saban in 2019

| June 23, 2020 @ 11:48 AM
Haim Saban

Getty

Haim Saban’s Saban Music Group has entered into an exclusive global administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Saban Music Group (SMG) was founded last year by Saban, who also serves as chairman and chief executive officer of Saban Capital Group LLC. The music entertainment firm is led by industry veteran Gustavo Lopez, and its operations include recorded music, publishing, touring, management and acquisitions. Its strategy involves identifying, signing and developing artists with international appeal.

The firm’s roster of artists includes Static & Ben El as well as Mergui from Israel; Marie Monti from France; Chesca from Puerto Rico, and Reykon from Colombia.

“I am thrilled about this new venture. Innovation requires collaboration, and this partnership amplifies our chances for success on a global scale,” Saban said.

“We are excited to be partnering with Haim Saban and Gustavo Lopez and Saban Music to create opportunities for their artists and songwriters. I am confident that we will have outstanding success together,” said Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG.

The agreement, announced Tuesday and effective immediately, is meant to strengthen the partnership between SMG and the Universal Music family. The firm also announced a global distribution and marketing agreement earlier this year with Universal Music Group.

SMG is distributed in the U.S. by Caroline, an arm of Capitol Music Group, which is a subsidiary of UMG. For all other territories, SMG works with Caroline International and UMG’s Santa Monica-based central services team.

