Sabrina Carpenter Spoofs ‘Sex and the City’ as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘SNL’ Hosting Promo | Video

Sabrina Carpenter is living her New York fantasy in the first promotional video for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig this weekend.

Channeling an oblivious Carrie Bradshaw for her spoof on “Sex and the City” (aptly titled “Sabrina and the City”), the pop star swigs a cosmo and flirts it up with her “Mr. Big” Marcello Hernandez ahead of the dual hosting and musical guest gig.

Watch the spot below:

“New York is one big apple, and I’m taking my bite — at ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Carpenter says at the top of the bit, walking out of the 30 Rockefeller Center elevator toward Studio 8H. There, she’s met with a number of “SNL” cast members and writers, from Hernandez to Sarah Sherman to Martin Herlihy.

When asked what she’s up to, Carpenter quips: “In these heels? Probably 5’4″.”

Then asked if she’s excited for the weekend, she dismisses the apparent come-on before spanking Sherman: “Sorry hun, I prefer a strong end.”

“Oh, thank god, it’s Mr. Big!” Carpenter exclaims, to Hernandez’s confusion. “Hey, it’s actually Marcello, but I’ll take it,” he says before she hands him her gulped and finished cosmopolitan cocktail.

And when Herlihy approaches her with a question about a pumpkin patch sketch, Carpenter grabs the script and pen. “Sure, anything for a fan,” she says while signing her autograph.

Carpenter finishes the ad spot sitting at a computer, not unlike Carrie does on “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That.” “The woman wondered what she’d gotten herself into,” Carpenter says in a voiceover. “Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left to do was –“

Her monologue is cut off by new featured player Tommy Brennan walking behind her as she continues typing.

“What is she writing?” he asks.

“No idea, the computer’s not even on,” Sherman says as the camera pans to show Carpenter is typing at a blank screen.

The group of “SNL” staffers don’t let on to their confusion though, assuring the pop star that she’s doing an “amazing” job.

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.