“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was not only tricky to make in relative secrecy, it was also highly dangerous. On Tuesday, star Sacha Baron Cohen tweeted out video of a hairy getaway from a right-wing rally in Washington state.

Cohen’s performance at the far-right militia group’s Olympia, Washington rally, which was billed as “March for Our Rights 3,” included lyrics about injecting Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN with the “Wuhan flu” — or chopping them up “like the Saudis do.”

It was short-lived.

When angry rally attendees begin to rush (and even climb over) the barricade in front of the stage where Cohen was singing in-character — though not in Borat character, he was dressed as bluegrass singer Country Steve — the British prankster hightailed it into an ambulance to flee the scene. There was real fear there as the actor laid down on the floor of the vehicle.

While the rally was included in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Cohen’s fleeing was not.

In the cutting-room-floor footage, chants of “USA! USA! USA!” can still be heard from the not-very-entertained mob of Second-Amendment enthusiasts.

“Are we locked?” Cohen asks someone who was off-camera.

“Drive! Go, go, go!” he says after an apparently unlocked door was opened from the outside.

“Get the f— out,” the off-camera person tells the ambulance operator.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was released last week on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service said on Tuesday that “tens of millions” of subscribers watched the second “Borat” movie over its opening weekend. Amazon did not give any more specific quantification than that.

Directed by Jason Woliner, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” is the follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

Watch the getaway in the video below, and listen to Cohen describe the incident during his “Late Show” appearance via the video at the top of this post.

