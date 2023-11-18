Sacha Baron Cohen Slams TikTok Execs in Angry Meeting Over Antisemitism on Platform: ‘Shame on You’

In a heated video meeting on Wednesday, a group of prominent Jewish influencers and celebrities blasted TikTok executives over the proliferation of antisemitic content on the platform, and demanded they do more to combat it.

Among them was “Borat” creator Sacha Baron Cohen, who told the executives “Shame on you,” and described the situation on TikTok as ‘the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis,” the New York Times reported Friday.

The meeting included approximately 30 people, according to the New York Times. In addition to Cohen, actresses Debra Messing and Amy Schumer, and TikTok creator Miriam Ezagui were among the participants. The meeting was organized by the company’s head of operations, Adam Presser, and by Seth Melnick, head of user operations, both of whom are Jewish.

Participants shared stories of being inundated with antisemitic messages. And according to the Times, Cohen told the executives, “If you think back to Oct. 7, the reason why Hamas were able to behead young people and rape women was they were fed images from when they were small kids that led them to hate,” drawing a connection between that to antisemitic content on TikTok.

Presser, NYT reports, told the group “we can do better,” but in one notable moment, disagreed with the assertion that the phrase “from the river to the sea,” is inherently antisemitic.

NYT reports that Presser told the group, “Where it is clear exactly what they mean — ‘kill the Jews, eradicate the state of Israel’ — that content is violative and we take it down. Our approach up until Oct. 7, continuing to today, has been that for instances where people use the phrase where it’s not clear, where someone is just using it casually, then that has been considered acceptable speech.”

According to the paper, the use of the term “casually” caused particular objections from the participants.

That slogan has historically been an anodyne description of the goal for a Palestinian homeland, but it has also been adopted by terrorist groups such as Hamas as an unmistakable euphemism for eradicating Israel entirely. In recent decades that intended meaning is far more common.

The meeting was conducted on the same day it became international news that a 2002 open letter written by Osama bin Laden and posted at the time by the Guardian, went viral after being shared by multiple TikTok accounts.

In the letter, a rambling justification by the Al Qaeda leader for the 9/11 attacks, bin Laden in part said they were in retaliation for America’s support of Israel, along with a lengthy criticism of the country, details that those sharing the letter focused almost entirely on.

But while letter included paeans to human rights and Palestinian freedom, it also contained bin Laden’s usual invective against homosexuals, sex, religious and political freedom, and of course he also demanded that his enemies convert to Islam or be destroyed — points conveniently left out by the people favorably sharing the letter.

But while the meeting coincided with that particular controversy, it was arranged earlier in response to an open letter signed by the participants, published online a week ago, that told TikTok, “Your platform is not safe for Jewish users.”