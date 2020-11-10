Sacha Baron Cohen called out Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg in a tweet Tuesday over the social media platform’s handling — or lack of handling — of election misinformation.

“This is a dangerous moment. Trump won’t concede. Facebook is spreading his lies about voting fraud,” wrote the “Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm” creator and actor.

Cohen went on, addressing Zuckerberg by name: “Mark–history will judge you by what you do next. You have a choice–stand with Trump or stand with democracy. The whole world is watching.”

That choice of words — “the whole world is watching” — echoed those said by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier in the day when he, like President Donald Trump, refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, which President-elect Joe Biden won. Trump has been railing baselessly against voter fraud with no proof and the false claims have spread across social media sites like Facebook.

When asked by reporters if the Trump administration is working with Biden’s transition team Tuesday afternoon, Pompeo replied that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and that the “world is watching.”

“We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete there’ll be electors selected. There’s a process; the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly,” Pompeo continued. “The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th … will also be successful.”