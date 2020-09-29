Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel Acquired by Amazon Studios

The satirical film follows fictional Kazakhstan TV talking head Borat (Baron Cohen) who is dispatched to the U.S. with a documentary crew in tow to report on “the greatest country in the world.”
The film was directed by Larry Charles, and paved the way for Baron Cohen to do other films including “Bruno” ($138 million) and “The Dictator” ($179 million), though neither garnered the same level of response or box office success.
Baron Cohen produced “Borat” alongside Jay Roach (“Bombshell,” “Meet the Parents”). It’s unclear whether Roach is involved with the sequel.
CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Amazon.
Deadline first reported news of the acquisition.
